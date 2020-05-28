Lisa Kudrow says she 'can't wait' for 'Friends' reunion

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow is excited to see her friends.

According to Fox News, the 56-year-old actor is set to appear alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry in an upcoming 'Friends' reunion special on HBO Max.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, the special was delayed, but Kudrow has assured fans that the special will be worth the wait.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I can't wait for it to happen. The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner..."

She added: "I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."

Kudrow and her castmates began to consider reuniting, only after the show began streaming online.

The 'P.S. I Love You' star said, "To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix. That's why ['Friends' creators] [Marta Kauffman] and David [Crane] are so great... They knew what they were doing."

HBO Max will be the new home for 'Friends,' and launches on Wednesday.

The reunion was originally expected to debut with the service, but production was pushed back as COVID-19 spread. (ANI)

