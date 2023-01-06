Lisa Rinna says 'goodbye' to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after eight seasons

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna is bidding farewell to the American reality TV series after eight seasons.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, after a grisly season, marred significantly by the death of her mother, Lois, Lisa Rinna will not be returning to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." People magazine broke the news, and Variety has confirmed her exit with Rinna's publicist.

In a statement, Rinna said: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"



A representative for Rinna told The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based news outlet, "Given that Lisa's contract was up at the end of last season, and after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH. "

"It was fabulous," Rinna told People at the time, as quoted in a report by The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based news outlet, 'The Days of Our Lives' alum debuted on the reality TV programme in 2014's fifth season, where she rapidly earned a reputation for her drama-filled scenes. She got into one of the show's most infamous arguments with then-costar Kim Richards in her first season, hurling a wine glass in her direction.

At times, Rinna was a controversial presence on RHOBH, but she built a strong fan base. While season 12 was difficult for the actress, beginning with the death of her mother, she was unconcerned about some of the fan responses she experienced, even when she was booed at BravoCon. (ANI)

