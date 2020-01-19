Lizzo flaunts her gold swimsuit in beachside photoshoot

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 19 (ANI): Pop-singer Lizzo">Lizzo was recently seen soaking the sun in her new strappy golden swimsuit on the Piha beach in Auckland.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer flaunted the swimsuit by modeling in hot pictures which she later uploaded on her Instagram.

"I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat)," Lizzo">Lizzo, captioned the picture.

In the first picture, the singer is seen kneeling on the beach and in the second picture, she is seen standing in front of a giant rock and leaning against a boulder.

On the work front, Lizzo">Lizzo has received eight nominations for the prestigious Grammy Awards that will take place on January 27. (ANI)

