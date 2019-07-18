Nick Bateman and Maria Corrigan with their child (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Long-time lovers Nick Bateman, Maria Corrigan now husband and wife!

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): After being together for more than a decade, Nick Bateman and Maria Corrigan officially exchanged wows on Wednesday.
The American model-actor married his long-time love at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. The intimate ceremony was attended by their close family and friends.
"After 11 years to the day of being together, we are finally married! Two Canadians who moved to L.A. four years ago ... it's a dream come true. We did the dream wedding," People quoted Bateman as saying.
Bateman and Corrigan decided to tie the knot on their eleventh anniversary. The two even share a son named Chase, who they welcomed in September.
"We were lucky enough to have our baby Chase in the wedding as well. It was just so magical, and a very quaint wedding with just close family and friends. It was a beautiful day," Corrigan said.
After the ceremony, the couple headed to their reception. (ANI)

