'Lord of the Rings' anime film gets release date

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): For those who can't have their fill of the 'Lord of the Rings' in the upcoming Amazon series, there's a 'Lord of the Rings' anime film coming too.

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' -- the original anime feature from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation -- is set for release on April 12, 2024, from Warner Bros. Pictures, reported Variety.

Set roughly two centuries before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings', 'The War of the Rohirrim' will explore the exploits of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, and the creation of Helm's Deep, the stronghold featured in Peter Jackson's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers'.



Kenji Kamiyama is directing with 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' producer Joseph Chou through his anime studio Sola Entertainment, which has been working on the film since it was announced in June 2021.

Philippa Boyens, who was part of the Oscar-winning screenwriting team for 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies, is executive producing the film. Phoebe Gittins, Boyens' daughter, and writing partner Arty Papageorgiou are penning the screenplay based on a script from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

The creative team includes Richard Taylor (who won Oscars for makeup and visual effects for 'The Lord of the Rings'), Alan Lee (who won an Oscar for art direction for 'LOTR'), and Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

Voice cast announcements are expected soon.

'The War of the Rohirrim' is totally separate from Amazon Prime Video's Middle-earth series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', which is set millennia before the events of Jackson's movies. (ANI)

