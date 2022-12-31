Lorenzo Lamas reveals his daughter is "smitten" by Leonardo DiCaprio

Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): American actor Lorenzo Lamas has revealed that his 23-year-old daughter Victoria has been falling for Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Fox News, an American news outlet, Lamas recently told the New York Post, "I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me."

The 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' actor became a single man once again in August after ending a four-year relationship with actress Camilla Morrone.

Fox News has reported that on December 20, Victoria and DiCaprio were spotted leaving a Hollywood hotspot together.

"She's very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday -- just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young," Lamas said.



He joked, "I just told her, you know, absolutely no transatlantic cruises with Leo. Anyway, I'm excited for her. I know that it's been a while since she's had a serious relationship ... She's got a big heart, and she tends to give it freely."

Later, in a separate interview, Lamas clarified with the publication that Victoria and DiCaprio are "friends" and said, "They're not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear." He noted they met at a "social environment" and not in a romantic one.

He added, "Yeah, smitten, but they're not dating. She's fond of him, obviously. But, they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad."

Victoria is one of Lamas' three daughters with ex-wife, Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand. The former couple divorced in 2002.

The 'Falcon Crest' star has been married five times and has a total of six children. He is currently engaged to 37-year-old former model Kenna Scott. (ANI)

