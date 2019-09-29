Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli (L) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (R)
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade receives beautiful gift from sibling Isabella

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:36 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): As American actor Lori Loughlin's younger daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli grew a year older, her elder sibling Isabella celebrated the day by sharing several throwback pictures from the childhood.
On Saturday, Olivia Jade who turned 20, was dedicated a throwback post by her sister Isabella on Instagram, along with a picture from their childhood.
"Happy birthday baby girl, I love you," her 21-year-old sister Isabella wrote.
In addition to the post, the sibling shared a throwback video of Olivia Jade dancing to rock music.
Isabella celebrated her 21st birthday on September 17, after her mother along with actor Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars for her role in a college admissions scandal.
A source recently told People that the 55-year-old actor was trying to "process" what Huffman's sentencing could mean for her and her family. (ANI)

