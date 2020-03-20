'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Actor Daniel Dae Kim on Thursday announced he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and urged people to follow self-isolation guidelines with seriousness.

The actor shared a video on Instagram's IGTV to make the announcement in the regard where he also shared his experience of battling with COVID-19.

"I wanted to let you know that yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus," said the actor.

The actor is now in his native town Hawaii but was earlier in New York for a few weeks for the shooting of a series.

"Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted to share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy," he wrote in the caption.

In the rest of the video, the 'Insurgent' actor spoke about his experience and also said that he was asymptomatic all the time but he did experience scratchiness in this throat.

"To be safe, when I got home I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own," said the 51-year-old actor.

Kim joined the growing list of celebrities that have contracted the highly contagious virus.

The other Hollywood personalities who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 are superstar couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The star couple has been discharged from the hospital and is under quarantine.

Other celebrities that are currently battling with the coronavirus are music producer Andrew Watt, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba. (ANI)

