'Love, Victor' star Michael Cimino to star in both Netflix comedy, HBO Max special

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Michael Cimino is all geared up to star in two back-to-back shows, one being Netflix's teen comedy-drama 'Never Have I Ever' and another HBO Max's supernatural romance 'B-Loved'.

Cimino, known to fame for his movie 'Love, Victor' is the new addition to the fourth and final season of 'Never Have I Ever', reported E! News. Cimino would be playing the character of Ethan who, according to Netflix is "a skater and new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High."

However, since the third instalment of the series is yet to be released, Caminio's appearance on the show would require a little more patience. Season 3 would start streaming on Netflix on August 12, this year. The release date of Season 4 is yet-to-be-announced. 'Never Have I Ever' starred Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role, along with Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, and Poorna Jagannathan to name a few.

On being asked why the famous teenage drama was coming to a conclusion after four seasons, the creator of the show, Mindy Kaling revealed that it would not make any "sense" if the characters in the series never graduated from "high school".

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can't be in high school forever," shared Kaling.



Apart from 'Never Have I Ever', Cimino would also feature in another supernatural teen romance, titled 'B-Loved', reported E! News. The two-episode special series will premiere on HBO Max in 2023, around Valentine's Day. 'The Thinning' actor, Peyton List is also a part of 'B-Loved'.

According to HBO Max, the story of the supernatural teen drama revolves around a "teenage ghost", played by List who bonds with a "new boy in town", Cole aka Cimion.

"The special revolves around Bea, a free-spirited teenage ghost who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole, whose house she has been inhabiting for more than 100 years. With the help of a magical ring that allows Cole to see Bea, they'll rediscover the meaning of being alive, but also the importance of letting go," said the streamer platform, as reported by E! News.

Meanwhile, talking about Cimino's 'Love, Victor', the comedy-drama series dropped its third final season on June 15 this year. Later, Cimino said that he felt great to hear that the show, "changed the life" of some of his fans and impacted them to "come out".

"The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that say, 'This show has changed my life because it inspired me to come out. Or 'I watched the show with my family and it changed my mom's perspective about things.' That's my whole goal," said Cimino, as reported by E! News. (ANI)

