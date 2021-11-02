'Lucifer' actor Aimee Garcia to star in upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): Actor Aimee Garcia of 'Dexter' and 'Lucifer' fame along with Freddie Prinze Jr. from 'Scooby-Doo', has signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini will be directing for Netflix.

According to Deadline, the project will centre on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small-town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love.



Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as the film's executive producer.

Garcia is a SAG Award nominee known for her series regular role as Ella Lopez in Netflix's 'Lucifer'. As per Deadline, she will next be seen in the second season of Hulu's 'Woke' and in Richard Gray's 'Western Murder at Emigrant Gulch' opposite Gabriel Byrne.

She has also appeared on the TV side in 'Rush Hour', 'Dexter', 'Vegas', George Lopez and more. Her additional film credits include 'The Addams Family' (2019), 'Saint Judy', 'What They Had', 'RoboCop' (2014) and 'Spanglish'. (ANI)

