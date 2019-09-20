Lucy Boynton gets candid about Rami Malek's popularity

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Lucy Boynton is not a fan of some her beau-actor Rami Malek's more fanatic fans!

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-stars confirmed their romance in January and have been spotted out together several times since then, reported E! News.

Malek has a huge fan base and some of its members tend to get a little grabby, even in front of his girlfriend, which doesn't go well with her.

"It's lovely to see people who are excited about his work--if they've seen Mr. Robot or Freddie--but it's just that thing of people grabbing him," Boynton told Net-A-Porter's online outlet Porter, as cited by E! News.

"I mean, you'd never grab a complete stranger in the street. And I think there's a sense of ownership. It's OK to just come up to someone, with your camera already out, and disregard whoever they're with. It happened when we were with my mother, and we were just shoved out of the way. It's quite shocking," she added.

In her recent interview, Boynton, who stars in Netflix's 'The Politician', also gushed about her boyfriend's approach to acting.

"I'd never really seen that in a lead actor before, being involved in every corner," she said.

"I've tried to do that, being more aware. I think I've become more opinionated and I've got a better vocabulary, in terms of understanding a project, and my own tastes," she added.

The actor also said that she wants to be involved in the scripting process of any project that she is working on.

"I want to be involved in the evolution of a script coming together, the creative forces," she added.

She also said, "He's been doing it longer. And I think the main thing is to take your time. I want to do this for the rest of my life, and it's easy to think that you have to keep the momentum going, a phrase you hear a lot. It's tempting once you've done one thing to quickly sign on to something else, so you have something to talk about. I've learnt that's not the case, and that you can take your time to do really good-quality pieces rather than just doing everything."

The 'Apostle' star and Malek first met on the sets of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2017. After a while, the couple was seen together having lunch and attending concerts in Los Angeles.

Prior to Lucy, 'Night at the Museum' star has been linked with 'Twilight' star Angela Sarafyan. (ANI)

