Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Lucy Boynton gets candid about Rami Malek's popularity

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Lucy Boynton is not a fan of some her beau-actor Rami Malek's more fanatic fans!
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-stars confirmed their romance in January and have been spotted out together several times since then, reported E! News.
Malek has a huge fan base and some of its members tend to get a little grabby, even in front of his girlfriend, which doesn't go well with her.
"It's lovely to see people who are excited about his work--if they've seen Mr. Robot or Freddie--but it's just that thing of people grabbing him," Boynton told Net-A-Porter's online outlet Porter, as cited by E! News.
"I mean, you'd never grab a complete stranger in the street. And I think there's a sense of ownership. It's OK to just come up to someone, with your camera already out, and disregard whoever they're with. It happened when we were with my mother, and we were just shoved out of the way. It's quite shocking," she added.
In her recent interview, Boynton, who stars in Netflix's 'The Politician', also gushed about her boyfriend's approach to acting.
"I'd never really seen that in a lead actor before, being involved in every corner," she said.
"I've tried to do that, being more aware. I think I've become more opinionated and I've got a better vocabulary, in terms of understanding a project, and my own tastes," she added.
The actor also said that she wants to be involved in the scripting process of any project that she is working on.
"I want to be involved in the evolution of a script coming together, the creative forces," she added.
She also said, "He's been doing it longer. And I think the main thing is to take your time. I want to do this for the rest of my life, and it's easy to think that you have to keep the momentum going, a phrase you hear a lot. It's tempting once you've done one thing to quickly sign on to something else, so you have something to talk about. I've learnt that's not the case, and that you can take your time to do really good-quality pieces rather than just doing everything."
The 'Apostle' star and Malek first met on the sets of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2017. After a while, the couple was seen together having lunch and attending concerts in Los Angeles.
Prior to Lucy, 'Night at the Museum' star has been linked with 'Twilight' star Angela Sarafyan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:15 IST

Leave everything and search 'Friends' characters on Google for a...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): It has been 25 years since Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe first graced our TV screens in the NBC sitcom 'Friends'. But even after all these years, fans couldn't possibly forget the funny one-liners and silly moments and neither could Google!

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:31 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Drive' to release...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Drive' will not have a theatrical release and instead stream on Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:42 IST

It was awesome to spend our time together: Demi Moore

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): During the premiere of her film 'Corporate Animals' at Neuehouse on Wednesday night, actor Demi Moore shared her experience of shooting for a horror movie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:10 IST

Zendaya reveals her makeup mantra, says it's about "trying,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even stars have their bad face and hair days and that's what makes them relatable. Zendaya recently revealed the makeup mantra which she swears by.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:47 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she told Wells Adams which engagement ring to buy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland wasn't taking any chances with her engagement ring! She made to score the ring of her dreams by telling her fiance Well Adams exactly which one to pick.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Brad Pitt recalls cameo in 'Friends', reveals he 'flubbed' his first line

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Brad Pitt took a trip down the memory lane and reflected on his experience of guest-starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends' nearly 18 years ago and it wasn't a smooth ride.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:14 IST

Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming outing 'Ginny Weds Sunny' went on floors today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:12 IST

'Big Bang Theory' alums Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik team-up for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): 'Big Bang Theory' stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reuniting for a multi-cam comedy series 'Carla' at Fox

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:39 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' gets a new release date

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bala' has got a new release date. The movie will release on November 15, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:13 IST

Kim Kardashian delayed North's delivery to get her nails done

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Kim Kardashian surprised everyone by revealing what she did before welcoming her first child, North West, in 2013.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:13 IST

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to now release in 2020

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): The release date of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' has been shifted ahead and will now release on February 21, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:23 IST

Sanjay Dutt presents 'token of gratitude' to Mahesh Bhatt on his...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More
iocl