Lucy Hale, Skeet Ulrich spotted in PDA-filled outing

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): American actor Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale were photographed on a PDA-heavy lunch date in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).

According to Fox News, Ulrich and the 'Pretty Little Liars' actor appeared to be completely smitten with one another.

In one of the photos, Hale and Ulrich are seen sharing a kiss as they wait for their food at the Sweet Butter Cafe. In another, the actors playfully hold on to each other's hands.

In addition to lunch, the 51-year-old 'Scream' star and 31-year-old Hale were photographed going for a touchy-feeling stroll through Los Angeles, where they were pictured wearing face masks, blue jeans, and sunglasses.



As reported by Fox News, it is possible the pair met through their involvement in the CW series 'Riverdale' and 'Katy Keene.'

Ulrich played Forsythe Pendleton Jones II on 'Riverdale' up until Season 4, and Hale starred in 'Katy Keene,' which is a 'Riverdale' spinoff.

After the cancellation of 'Katy Keene' last summer, Hale said on social media, "I don't want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about 'Katy Keene' or how I feel with the people involved with it."

Shortly after, she was linked romantically to former 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood, but that quickly fizzled out.

Per Fox News, Ulrich has been married twice: to actor Georgina Cates and to actor Amelia Jackson-Gray. He and Cates have two children: 19-year-old twins Jakob Dylan Ulrich and Naiia Rose Ulrich. (ANI)

