Luke Newton shares BTS photos from sets of 'Bridgerton' season two

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): The Bridgerton brothers are back in London! Actor Luke Newton, who stars in the Netflix romantic period drama 'Bridgerton', confirmed that the cast is currently shooting the second season of the popular show by revealing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the series.

The actor, who stars as the youngest Bridgerton brother, posted a series of BTS photos on his Instagram handle which featured him and his costars dressed to film the period drama series in London.

In the first snap, Newton and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Newton's onscreen older brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton, are seen talking to one another on horseback. The next photo features Bailey and his fictional brother Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, relaxing on set together.

"The boys are back in town," Newton captioned the post.





Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown, voiced by none other than Academy and Emmy award-winning actor Julie Andrews, reported People.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced series had released on Netflix on December 25, last year, and quickly became one of the most-watched original series on the streaming platform.

The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

In January, the hit period drama was renewed for its second season. The second season will be based on the sequel of Julia Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) to find his viscountess.

Last month, People magazine confirmed that Netflix cast Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, the eldest Bridgerton sibling's love interest, in the upcoming season. (ANI)



