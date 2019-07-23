Jack Perry atop the billboard (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Jack Perry atop the billboard (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Luke Perry gets heartfelt tribute from son ahead of 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' release

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Late actor Luke Perry can't get a tribute better than the one his son, Jack, gave him recently! He documented his tribute on Instagram.
As few days are left for Perry's last film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' to hit theatres, Jack posted a video on the photo and video-sharing platform, where he was seen climbing atop a huge billboard featuring Perry as Scott (a role he will be seen playing).
"Big premiere tonight. He deserved this, and I'm very proud of it. A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever," Jack wrote alongside the clip.
The tribute caught the attention of some of Perry's 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costars including Shannen Doherty, who played the star's love interest on the show, commented: "with you in spirit tonight."
Ian Ziering also commented, "Such an emotional picture JP. You being in it brings tears to my eyes."


Perry will last be seen in Quentin Tarantino's directorial 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' which is set to release on July 26.
The upcoming film stars Perry as an actor Scott Lancer. He passed away at the age of 52 in March after suffering a major stroke.
The forthcoming release stars Academy-Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt along with Robbie.
Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell are also a part of the stellar cast.
The film is bankrolled by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.
Hitting the domestic screens on July 26, the film will open on August 9 in India. (ANI)

