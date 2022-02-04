Macaulay Culkin set to develop 'Midlife Crisis' travel documentary with Lightbox

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Hollywood's favourite child actor Macaulay Culkin has joined forces with the production company Lightbox, to develop a new documentary titled 'Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis', a travelogue about becoming middle-aged.

According to Variety, millions of people turned to Culkin in 2020, when he tweeted that he had hit 40 and needed suggestions on how to handle going over the hill. His post generated over 3 million likes.

This tweet, and its half a million retweets and 70,000 replies, spawned 'Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis', a new premium documentary format with Lightbox, which will see him travel the world as he explores and celebrates what it means to be the big four-oh on an intrepid, international journey.

In it, Culkin will be asking questions that anyone who is dealing with the process of ageing, fatherhood and lifetime partnership needs to ask themselves in order to ensure that unbridled passion does not become a relic of our youth.

The actor has famously starred in 'Home Alone' and its sequel along with films such as 'My Girl', 'The Good Son' and 'Richie Rich' before taking a break from acting. He returned in 2003 with a spot on 'Will and Grace' and feature 'Party Monster. Culkin was more recently seen in FX's American 'Horror Story.



He also founded The Pizza Underground, which parodied The Velvet Underground with pizza-themed songs.

'Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis' has been executive produced by Lightbox co-founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn alongside Culkin's manager Emily Gerson Saines.

"Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever, a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and a hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band," said Jonathan and Simon, in a statement.

They added, "Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us, he's having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who's soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project!"

As per Variety, speaking about the project, Culkin jokingly said, "Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I'm in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense." (ANI)

