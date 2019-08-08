Macaulay Culkin, Image courtesy: Instagram
Macaulay Culkin, Image courtesy: Instagram

Macaulay Culkin's response to 'Home Alone' reboot is hilarious!

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 1990 hit film 'Home Alone' is getting a reboot and needless to say, fans are pretty dubious about the news, including the movie's original star, Macaulay Culkin, whose iconic role as Kevin McCallister saw him shoot to fame as a kid.
Taking to Instagram, Culkin weighed in on what his beloved character would be up to in 2019 and posted a picture of what a modern-day remake might look like if he were to reprise his role.
The photo reminds us of an infamous scene from the film, in which Kevin gorges himself on junk food while his entire family is in Paris for a holiday.
"This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," the 38-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of him with his belly sticking out, leftovers in his hand and a laptop placed in front of him.
In the snap, Culkin slouches in his boxers on a couch with a laptop balanced on his knees. He also holds a bowl of pasta, with one hand on his stomach and a sick expression on his face. The photo also features takeout boxes and a snowman pillow next to him on the couch.

Fans were quick to comment and share their plot ideas for the rebooted version in the comment section. One user suggested that Culkin can play the parent in the updated movie, which will certainly provide a certain sense of Kevin's story coming full circle.
On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the studio was "re-imagining" the 1990s classic Christmas movie. The updated film will be available on its new streaming service, Disney+, reported E! News.
Apart from 'Home Alone', that other classics like 'Night at the Museum', 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' will all be re-imagined.
These flicks are just a handful of titles out of the vast Fox library that Disney now has access to after the entertainment giant's acquisition of Fox in March.
While it's unclear if the actor will be part of the reboot, fans of Macaulay saw him parody the 1990 classic last December. Getting into the holiday spirit, he partnered with Google to poke fun at the film.
Disney+ is set to launch on November 12. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:47 IST

Chrissy Teigen goes to library for first time in 23 years and is...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen went to the public library for the first time in 23 years and opened up about how great the experience was.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:31 IST

Singer-songwriter David Berman dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter David Berman who formed indie group 'Silver Jews' in the 1990s passed away on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Kylie Jenner "won't trash talk" about former friend Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is taking the high road when it comes to her family's feud with her former close friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:49 IST

James Jordan to join Angelina Jolie in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor James Jordan is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the Taylor Sheridan's chase thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:25 IST

'Mission Mangal' star cast gives a sneak peek into their characters

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With just a week to go for the release of the multi-starrer film 'Mission Mangal', zest is at an all-time high among moviegoers. Keeping the enthusiasm alive, the star cast of the film has shared a sneak peek of their characters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:49 IST

Sanjay Dutt's first look from 'Prasthanam' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang with his new fierce avatar, from 'Prasthanam'. The first look poster of the film featuring the actor was unveiled on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:29 IST

Presenting the failures incurred, here's 'Mission Mangal' second trailer!

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): While the first trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming outing 'Mission Mangal' boasted the team of scientists involved in India's ambitious Mars mission, the makers have released the second trailer shedding light onto the other side of the story.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:30 IST

Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein's request to travel to Spain, Italy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein's request to make a trip to Spain and Italy has been rejected by a judge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Zayn Malik lists NY apartment as ex Gigi Hadid hangs out with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Looks like singer Zayn Malik is moving on and definitely moving out from his apartment after receiving ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's dating rumors with Tyler Cameron.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:46 IST

Nicolas Cage claims he convinced Johnny Depp to act

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Seems like Johnny Depp's fans are to thank actor Nicolas Cage for talking him into taking acting as a career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:23 IST

2019 Emmy Awards to go hostless!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place without a host!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:18 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' to now release in September

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ' Chhichhore' has been postponed and the film will now release on September 6.

Read More
iocl