Machine Gun Kelly's engagement ring to Megan Fox was designed to hurt when taken off

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Hollywood actor Megan Fox's engagement ring, which was designed by her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, has a painful aspect to it.

According to Fox News, the diamond and emerald ring's bands are actually thorns, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, told a magazine. He worked with Stephen Webster to create the ring and opened up about the concept in the recent interview.

"It's a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen," Kelly explained.



He continued, "The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts..."

"Love is pain!" Kelly then quipped. He proposed to Fox on January 11. The two later announced their engagement on social media. The musician videoed the proposal on his phone and explained the couple released it on social media to "control the narrative."

"We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, 'Whoa!'" he told the magazine, adding, "I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn't like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

Fox and Kelly first began dating after meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." She previously opened up about her instant connection with the rapper during an interview on a podcast back in July 2020.

Before her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. The 'Jennifer's Body' actor filed for divorce in November 2020. The former couple shares three children together, as per Fox News. (ANI)

