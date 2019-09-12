Maddox Jolie-Pitt addresses strained relationship with dad Brad Pitt

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): It looks like the relationship between Brad Pitt and his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt hasn't improved.

In a rare interview, Maddox who is studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea spoke about his family including Brad, reported Page Six.

When a reporter asked Maddox whether Brad has plans to visit him at the university, in a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, Maddox responded, "I don't know about that [or] what's happening."

When asked regarding the possibility of his relationship with Brad being over, Maddox said: "Well, whatever happens, happens."

Maddox and Brad had a fall out in 2016 after an incident aboard a private plane in which Brad allegedly hit him. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce a few days later.

However, Brad vehemently denied any violence but admitted to screaming at him.

The FBI later cleared Brad, saying it wouldn't file any charges against him.

Jolie dropped Maddox off at college in August. (ANI)

