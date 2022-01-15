Madonna hangs out with Kanye West, Julia Fox

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Pop star Madonna recently shared pictures from her recent dinner night with friends, including the much-talked-about couple Kanye West and Julia Fox.

The 63-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures from the dinner night where she was joined by West, Fox, boxer Floyd Mayweather and American football player Antonio Brown.

In the pictures, Madonna and Fox could be seen sprawling across a couch. In other pictures, Fox and West were seen cuddling up.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Hung Up' star appeared to hint that she's enlisting Fox for her upcoming biopic.

"Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up..." she captioned the post.





Julia also re-shared the picture of herself with Madonna, calling the latter "Mother."

For the unversed, Madonna has been working on a movie about her roller-coaster life throughout the pandemic.

Speaking about the new celebrity couple-- West and Fox confirmed their relationship with a steamy photoshoot earlier this month; and are the talk of the town ever since.

The source close to the rapper told People magazine that he "has no plans at this time to start a long-term relationship."

Last month, a source told the outlet that West is still hoping that he and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, can work things out -- even as she takes steps to make their split legally official. The couple shares four kids together.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson since October. She and the 'Saturday Night Live' star, marked the start of 2022 with a romantic getaway to the Bahamas. (ANI)

