Mahershala Ali eyeing to star in 'Solitary'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Two times Oscar winner, Mahershala Ali is eyeing to star in the upcoming prison drama 'Solitary'. He will also be executive producing the film.

'Solitary' is based on a memoir 'Solitary: Unbroken by four decades in Solitary confinement, My Story of Transformation and Hope' about and penned by Albert Woodfox, who spent 43 years in solitary confinement in Louisiana's prison, Deadline reported.

Woodfox received the sentence for killing a prison guard in 1972, which he denied committing. He was released in 2016 and now lives in a house he bought in New Orleans.

Although the film is in its early development stage, no director and screenwriter have been confirmed yet.

Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill will produce the film and Carolyn Govers will serve as the co-executive producer.

Ali is popularly known for his role in the Netflix drama series 'House of Cards' and also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 'Moonlight' and 'Green Book'. (ANI)

