Mahershala Ali to play 'Blade' in film's reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego which has been going on for three days brought in a lot of surprises and new announcements. One such was 'Green Book' actor Mahershala Ali joining the Marvel world to play the titular character 'Blade' in the film's reboot.

The announcement was made by Marvel Cinematic Universe's President, Kevin Feige on Saturday, reported Deadline.

The film follows a half-vampire, half-mortal man who protects the mortal beings while fighting off the evil vampire. Earlier, the role was played by Wesley Snipes.

Ali has proved his prowess after he won his first Oscar, for best supporting actor, in 2016 for 'Moonlight', and won the same prize this year for his portrayal of Don Shirley in 'Green Book'.

The actor is popularly known for his role in the third season of HBO's drama series 'True Detective', 'House of Cards' and has also appeared in 'Alita: Battle Angel'.

Among other announcements made by Feige at the Comic-Con included the 'Fantastic Four' reboot in works. He also hinted at 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3', 'Captain Marvel 2' and 'Mutants' are also up for production. (ANI)

