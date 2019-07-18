Maisie Williams spotted holding hands with Reuben Selby during outing

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Actor Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are still going strong! The 'Game of Thrones' star and the Contact Agency founder were spotted holding hands and showing some PDA during their recent outing.

The pair, who first sparked romance rumours earlier this year, was seen walking hand-in-hand this week in London together, reported E! News.

The duo was seen holding hands as they walked around town, with Williams appearing to give her boyfriend a kiss on the hand at one point.

While the couple tries to keep a low profile, they did recently step out together to enjoy a day of tennis at Wimbledon. A few weeks ago, Williams and Selby also took a trip to France to attend the wedding of the actor's friend and 'GoT' co-star Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot with singer Joe Jonas.

Amid the wedding festivities, Williams, took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Selby in matching white outfits. "White party for the bride and groom," the actor captioned the post.

This has been a very exciting week for Williams and her 'GoT' co-stars, who received 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Williams is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category alongside co-stars Turner, Lena Headey, and Gwnedoline Christie, as well as 'Killing Eve' fame Fiona Shaw and 'Ozark' actor Julia Garner.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, honouring the best in TV programming, will be handed out on September 22. The show will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

On the work front, Williams will be next seen in films 'The New Mutants', 'The Owners' and TV series 'Two Weeks To Live'. (ANI)

