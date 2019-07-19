Maisie Williams spotted licking beau Reuben Selby's hand

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Is licking hands the new holding hands? 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams was spotted licking beau Reuben Selby's hand while taking a stroll on Wednesday.

The actor and the Contact Agency founder were spotted holding hands and showing some PDA during their recent outing. During the happy outing, Maisie decided to lick her beau's hand as a gesture of love, reported Page Six.

The pair, who first sparked romance rumours earlier this year, was seen walking hand-in-hand this week in London together, reported E! News.

After keeping their relationship under tight wraps for a while, the two have been making frequent public appearances lately.

While the couple tries to keep a low profile, they did recently step out together to enjoy a day of tennis at Wimbledon. A few weeks ago, Williams and Selby also took a trip to France to attend the wedding of the actor's friend and 'GoT' co-star Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot with singer Joe Jonas.

Amid the wedding festivities, Williams, took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Selby in matching white outfits. "White party for the bride and groom," the actor captioned the post. (ANI)

