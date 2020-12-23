Makers drop 'Coming 2 America' trailer featuring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): Amazon studios finally dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel 'Coming 2 America,' on Tuesday (local time).

According to Fox News, Amazon Studios gave fans a special treat: seeing Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles as Prince Akeem Joffer and his best friend Semmi.

In 1988, the original comedy, 'Coming to America,' came and '2' will follow newly crowned King Akeem of the fictional country Zamunda as he travels back to New York to locate his long-lost son.

Last week, the studio shared the first-look images on Twitter, showcasing not only the 59-year-old star Murphy and Hall but also several other members of the cast, including screen icon James Earl Jones and Shari Headley.



In several images, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum is decked out in royal regalia, but another shows the goofy monarch wearing a blue-and-orange New York-themed bomber jacket covered in pins and patches, paired with a baseball cap.

Headley and Jones are both seen wearing crowns and dressed to the nines as well.

As reported by Fox News, plenty of other famous faces will appear in the flick, including Leslie Jones, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Louie Anderson and Rick Ross.

Craig Brewer ('Hustle & Flow') directed the picture from a screenplay written by Kenya Barris ('Black-ish") and frequent Murphy collaborators David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein, who also drew up the story.

The movie 'Coming 2 America' will hit Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021. (ANI)

