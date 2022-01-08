Makers drop new footage from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Delighting all 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans, the makers of the Tom Cruise starrer, recently shared new footage from the movie revealing the actor with a fresh batch of trainees.

The photo obtained by USA Today sees Tom Cruise as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell posing in front of a jet and standing proud with a new group of wingmen behind him.

The new recruits behind him are actors Glen Powell's Hangman, Miles Teller's Rooster, and Monica Barbaro's Phoenix.

As per USA Today, also starring in the film but not featured in the photo are Jennifer Connelly (Requiem for a Dream), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Ed Harris (Westworld), Anthony Edwards (Zodiac), Lewis Pullman (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Jay Ellis (Insecure), and Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).





The highly anticipated sequel to 1986's 'Top Gun' is set to release in theatres on May 27, 2022, after being postponed from an earlier release date November 19, 2021.

The makers have been pushing back the release of the movie from its initial release date of June 24, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first shifted back to December 23, 2020. The movie later had release dates set for July 2, 2021, and, then was postponed to November 19, 2021.

1986's 'Top Gun' is an iconic high flying action film centred on students attending the US Navy's Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The events of Top Gun take flight after Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Cruise) and Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) jump on an opportunity to train a group of graduates from the USAF Top Gun program for a highly specialised and risky mission.

'Top Gun: Maverick' is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay penned by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. (ANI)

