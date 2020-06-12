Makers of 'Top Gun: Maverick' share behind the scenes video loaded with aerial effects

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Delighting all 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans, the makers of the Tom Cruise starrer, on Wednesday, shared a behind the scenes clip of the film studded with aerial effects rather than computer-generated imagery (CGI).

The video clip was shared on the Instagram page of the movie's production banner Skydance Media.

The video features the crew of the film including director Joseph Kosinski reacting in a slow-motion video as a very low flying jet is seen skimming over their heads.

The crew is seen filming in a desert area in the video that the team captioned as, "no CGI here #TopGunMaverick #behindthescenes."

According to Fox News, both Cruise and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer had earlier stated that never before seen techniques will be used in the film to shoot actual aerial scenes instead of the CGIs.

Superstar Tom Cruise had earlier in April announced that the release of the much-awaited flick has been pushed back to December 2020 instead of June 2020.

'Top Gun: Maverick', that has come 34 years after its predecessor, will now release in December 2020.

In the film, Cruise is a veteran test pilot who goes by the name Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. He is assigned the job of training a group of graduates from the USAF Top Gun program for a highly specialised and risky mission. (ANI)

