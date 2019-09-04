'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil's character posters revealed

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): With more than a month to go for the release of Angelina Jolie starrer 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', the character posters of the film are here, much to the fans' delight.

Jolie is set to reprise her role of the evil witch 'Maleficent' from the 2014 blockbuster in the upcoming sequel. Her character is seen clad in an all-black ensemble with an overemphasising neckline and properly done make-up which makes her appear as the perfect villainous witch!



The second poster features Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, sporting a coiffed hairdo. Donning a blue-hued dress, the 21-year-old seems like an epitome of beauty who is being watched by Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) from behind.



Meanwhile, 'Doctor Strange' actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is playing Connal in the film, featured on the third poster of the upcoming Disney film. A heavy beard and long dreadlocks go perfectly with the wild and feral look.



With perfectly done hair adorned with a crown, embellished dress and pearl jewellery, stands Queen Ingris (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) exuding pride and confidence on another poster.



The character posters were shared by Taran Adarsh, film critic and trade analyst through his Twitter handle.

The upcoming Disney feature is scheduled to hit big screens on October 18 this year.

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Maleficent', in which fans witnessed the events that made the evil witch curse a baby princess, Aurora.

With Joachim Ronning directing the flick, Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson are bankrolling it. (ANI)

