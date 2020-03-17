Malika Haqq announces birth of baby boy with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 17 (ANI): American actor and model Malika Haqq is officially a mom. She announced that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ace on Saturday, March 14 (local time).

The 37-year-old reality TV star announced the newfound joy on Monday by sharing an adorable post on Instagram where she shared a picture of her family's hands. She captioned the post as, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020."



According to E!News, in September 2019 she announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend and American rapper O.T. Genasis. Haqq has been open about how her path to motherhood has changed her for the better.

Haqq shared with her sister on their Facebook Watch show Side by Side, "The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here."

Mallika said, "Deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use, I made a baby in love and those eggs weren't necessary."

Through the entire process, Haqq's famous bestie Khloe Kardashian has been by her side. Kardashian, in fact, was also an in-charge of throwing her best friend a lavish baby shower.

Thrilled with how the beautiful bash turned out, Mallika gushed over the baby shower in an Instagram post at that time. "Can't wait to show my baby how many people love him."

As her due date drew near, Haqq shared the plans to co-parent with O.T. She split from him in the year 2019 after being two years together. (ANI)

