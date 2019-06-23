Man arrested from sets of Daniel Craig-starrer 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 23 (ANI): A man has been arrested from Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England, where upcoming movie 'Bond 25' is being filmed, after a hidden camera was found in the women's toilet.

The 49-year-old year man was subsequently charged with voyeurism, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told CNN. He was arrested on Friday (local time).

The James Bond film is likely to be actor Daniel Craig's last in the lead role.

On Thursday, Prince Charles visited the sets of the film, meeting Craig as well as Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes, who portray the role of Moneypenny and M respectively.

"You haven't had any more things blowing up recently?" Charles reportedly asked a set worker.

Earlier this month, a controlled explosion during filming injured one crew member and damaged the exterior of the 007 movie stage.

The news came weeks after Craig injured his ankle ligaments while shooting in Jamaica, with the filming being cancelled for a week as he underwent surgery.

This is not the first time that Craig, who performs his own stunts, has sustained an injury on the sets of a Bond film.

The actor had two teeth knocked out during his first stunt scene for his Bond debut in 'Casino Royale'.

He sustained a number of injuries, including slicing off the tip of a finger and tearing a shoulder muscle in his next 'Quantum of Solace'.

He hurt his knee during a fight scene for his most recent outing 'Spectre'.

'Bond 25' has had a tumultuous journey. The action flick earlier hit a roadblock following a troubled script process that saw original director Danny Boyle exit the project over creative differences with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, resulting in a delay to the production and the planned release date, originally slated for October this year.

The full star cast of the new film was revealed in April as the production officially began, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek confirmed to play the film's villain. Other new additions include Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah. Returning cast members include Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.

The film will be shot in various locations including London, Italy, and Norway. Boyle was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is directing the film with a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The film revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be tough, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous technology.

The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 8 next year. (ANI)

