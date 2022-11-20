Man who barked at BDO for wrong ration card name says he "was mentally disturbed by this"

Bankura, (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): Srikanti Dutta, the man who protested on Saturday in front of the Block Development Officer of his area because his name was misspelt as 'Kutta' in the ration card, has said that he "was mentally disturbed by this."

Srikanti's video of the protest went viral on social media. In it, he was seen acting and barking like a dog in front of his area's BDO. His last name 'Dutta' was printed incorrectly as 'Kutta' on his ration card.

Speaking to ANI about this, Srikanti said, "I applied for correction of name in ration card thrice. On the third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this."



Reportedly, he wanted to amend the misprint, however, the Bankura administration didn't pay heed to it. After failed attempts at getting the name amended, he resorted to behaving like a dog in front of the local authorities.

"Yesterday I went to apply for correction again and on seeing Joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn't respond to my query & ran away. How many times will common people like us leave work & go to apply for correction?" he added.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh also reacted to this bizarre incident and said, "The Duare Sarkar Mela is situated in Dokra locality of Bikna block of another block of Bankura. In Duare Sarkar Mela different types of project shops have opened under one umbrella. As not all people may have the time or ability to go to block BDO office DM office so Mamta Banerjee brought this project to solve people's problems under one roof."

Rajiv continued, "The main aim of the individuals working on the project in Duare is to solve the problems of the people but while correcting the mistake the question has been raised that on a piece of paper one can be made a dog."

He said that "media always stand with the common people. Needless to say this is our tagline. The President is proud to stand with the common man and we won't stop talking until this man's mistake is fixed." (ANI)

