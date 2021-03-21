Mandy Moore celebrates one-month anniversary of her baby boy

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): American singer and actor Mandy Moore recently celebrated one-month anniversary of her baby boy, August "Gus" Harrison. She along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on February 20.

The 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of her child August, marking one month since he was born. Alongside the post, she wrote, "A little tummy time and some Roger Miller on his one-month birthday. We love you, Gus!!!"



In the video, August can be seen laying on his stomach and looking away from the camera, as a Roger Miller tune plays in the background and Moore is heard cheering him on.



Last month, Moore had announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post that read, "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

Last month, Moore had announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post that read, "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

She continued, "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Her husband, Goldsmith had similarly shared the same photo and caption as his wife when he announced the arrival of his son on his Instagram account a few days later.

As per People magazine, earlier this week, the new mom had shared details about her natural birth and caring for her newborn son on a new episode of 'Informed Pregnancy Podcast' with Dr Elliot Berlin. (ANI)

