Mandy Moore celebrates son Gus' first birthday

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Mandy Moore celebrated her son Gus' first birthday by posting a super cute Instagram tribute to her "ever joyful and curious boy."

As per E! News, Mandy and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their son less than three years after they officially tied the knot in November 2018.

The 'This Is Us' actor, 37, took to Instagram to commemorate her first child's special day by posting an adorable montage of some of the toddler's cutest moments.



Set to the tune of Randy Newman's 'Memo to My Son', the montage sees Gus wearing a pair of sunglasses and trying to play the piano with his musician dad. It also features an image of Mandy breastfeeding the toddler while still sporting her TV character Rebecca's aged-up makeup look.

"Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of," the actress captioned her post. "Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey." She also added the hashtag #ThisIsGus.



'Dancing With the Stars' contestant Amanda Kloots, Claire Holt and Ashley Tisdale all joined in the birthday festivities in the post's comment section, with Ashley writing, "Happy birthday gus!!!!"

Meanwhile, 'This Is Us' Season 6 is coming to an end this May. (ANI)

