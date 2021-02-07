Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): American singer-actor Mandy Moore, who will be welcoming her first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith, has shared photos of the baby's nursery.

The 'This Is Us' star, who is expecting a baby revealed how she is getting her home ready for the newest addition to her family. Moore took to her Instagram stories and shared photos of the nursery for her first child with Goldsmith. Moore's interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel had originally shared these photos.

The baby's room featured a black and white mural of flowers and plants, as well as a day bed, white rug, and canopy overhang.





On the designer's photos from the nursery, Sarah wrote, "Meanwhile in LA, we are installing a special nursery for a baby boy," adding that she was overseeing via FaceTime since she had to push back her trip to LA.

As per E! News, a few days back the 36-year-old star had shared on her Instagram Story that she has low platelets. She wrote, "Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan. Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"

Moore had announced that she was expecting a baby in September of last year. While Moore's pregnancy has not been the easiest one, it seems that she is looking forward to her baby's birth in just a few weeks and making sure he feels very welcome upon his arrival. (ANI)

