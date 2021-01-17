Mandy Moore shares new baby bump photo from maternity shoot

Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): American singer Mandy Moore recently shared an elegant black-and-white photo and showed off her growing baby bump.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to share glimpses of her baby bump and captioned it as, "Almost there."



The 'This Is Us' star who is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, previously gave her Instagram followers a baby bump update last month.

She captioned the mirror selfie at the time, "30 weeks with this tiny kickboxer."

In the photo, Moore is seen cradling her stomach while wearing a floral dress. The mom-to-be also added the hashtags #grateful and #dontlookatmymessybathroom.



Sharing the same snapshot on her Instagram Story, Moore added, "Home stretch is coming!!

Later in December, Moore opened up about some of the struggles she's faced during her pregnancy and at the time, the mom-to-be asked her followers if any other women in their third trimester "suddenly" felt "nauseous, exhausted, and weepy."

"What the heck? I feel like everything just turned on a dime, "she added.

The next day, Moore went on to thank the parents and other pregnant women who reached out to offer her some support after sharing her experience on social media.

"Thanks to all who responded and reached out after my message last night about feeling out of sorts," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Moore and Goldsmith first revealed their baby news on Instagram in September, each sharing a set of sweet black-and-white photos featuring themselves beaming.

As reported by People Magazine, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate backyard wedding. This past November, Moore dedicated a touching tribute to her husband in honour of their second wedding anniversary. (ANI)

