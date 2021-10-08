'Mank' star Adam Shapiro joins cast of 'She Said'

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Actor Adam Shapiro has joined the cast of 'She Said', the Maria Schrader-directed film based on the landmark 2017 investigation that brought to light disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's pattern of serial sexual misconduct.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's best-selling 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement', a nonfiction book inspired by their Pulitzer Prize-winning work in The New York Times about Weinstein that propelled the #MeToo movement.

Shapiro is set to play the husband of Kantor opposite Zoe Kazan, with Carey Mulligan portraying Twohey. Samantha Morton, Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson also star.



Schrader is directing the Universal Pictures project from an adapted screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner's Plan B is producing with Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle executive producing for Annapurna Pictures. The movie is slated to release on November 18, 2022.

Shapiro was most recently seen in David Fincher's 'Mank' and he reprises his role as Mr Shapiro on the next season of the Netflix hit 'Never Have I Ever'. Shapiro's other credits include the critically acclaimed 'The Good Lord Bird', 'The Affair', 'Kingdom', 'Sense8' and 'Steve Jobs'.

The actor also made waves amid the COVID-19 pandemic for turning an at-home experiment into a bustling soft pretzel business called Shappy's Pretzels. (ANI)

