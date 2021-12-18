Maralee Nichols finally breaks silence about relationship with Tristan Thompson

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): After Tristan Thompson's paternity case was dismissed in Texas, Maralee Nichols has finally broken her silence about their secret relationship.

On Thursday, E! News confirmed that a judge dismissed a paternity lawsuit that Thompson filed against Nichols in a Houston court. It marked a legal win for Nichols, who alleged in another Los Angeles lawsuit that the basketball star fathered her newborn son, whom she welcomed earlier this month.

Her baby is allegedly the third child for Thompson, who shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 3, with ex Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson wanted a Houston court to hear the case, whereas Nichols filed in California. Since a judge ruled to dismiss Thompson's case in Texas, it's likely Nichols' lawsuit will be handled in California.

She told E! News, "Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released--nor have I directed anyone else to release--any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him. I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character."

Nichols went on to speak her truth.

"I have seen fake stories, unflattering photos of me, people using photos that are not even me, stating an incorrect occupation and age. There have been multiple fake Instagram posts claiming to be me, making false statements and attaching stock photos of a sonogram and a child (neither mine)," Nichols continued.



Adding that she met Thompson at a party at his Encino, California, home in 2020, she stated, "These are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019. I am not a personal trainer. I have not worked as a personal trainer for four years; I do fitness modelling. I was never a personal trainer for Tristan. He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

Further, she went on to clarify certain events.

"I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me. I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston," she said.

Nichols told that she learned she was pregnant a few weeks after her trip to Boston to see Thompson. According to her, she told Thompson about her pregnancy in North Carolina after he invited her to see him at the end of April.

In previous court documents, Thompson stated, "The only time that I had sexual intercourse with (Maralee) in 2021 was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. I specifically remember having sexual intercourse with (her) in March because it was my birthday. (She) and I attended a party together at a hotel in Houston. (She) had called me and wanted to be with me on my birthday."

In her statement to E! News, Nichols stated she did "everything possible" not to draw attention to herself throughout her pregnancy.

"Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas after I filed my paternity action in Los Angeles. I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021," she noted.

In a previous filing, Nichols said she believes Thompson "thinks forum shopping in Texas will save him money ultimately in child support." On the other hand, Thompson said in his December 16 declaration, "I filed paternity action in Texas because that is the only place where paternity could have taken place."

Nichols and Thompson's attorneys had no immediate comment when reached about the Texas decision. The legal documents are sealed. (ANI)

