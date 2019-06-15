Marcia Gay Harden joins cast of 'Pink Skies Ahead'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden is the latest addition to the cast of multi starrer 'Pink Skies Ahead', the first film from Greg Silverman's production banner Stampede.

Author Kelly Oxford's film, which will go on floors next week in Los Angeles, also stars Henry Winkler, Rosa Salazar, Jessica Barden, Lewis Pullman, and Devon Bostick, reported Variety.

The film tells the story of a wild young woman, Winona (Barden), whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. It is based on the essay 'No Real Danger' from Oxford's second book titled 'When You Find Out the World Is Against You'.

Harden is set to play the role of Pamela Landale, mother of Barden's character. She is a yoga instructor and all-around family quarterback.

Stampede's Gideon Yu, Zac Locke , and Chris Bosco are serving as the executive producers and Greg Silverman, Lisa Zambri, Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks as the producers.

Silverman is the former Warner Bros. Pictures president who is now the CEO and co-chairman at Stampede.

Harden is best known for her performance in 'Pollock', for which she also won an Oscar. She will be next seen in Netflix's 'Point Blank' and the National Geographic drama 'Barkskins'. (ANI)

