Margaret Qualley, Paul Mescal join cast of Amazon's 'The End of Getting Lost'

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Actors Margaret Qualley and Paul Mescal are set to star in 'The End of Getting Lost', a Europe-set mystery thriller based on an upcoming book from Robin Kirman.

According to Variety, Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Deniz Gamze Erguven will direct the feature, which will be adapted for the screen by Kirman.



Set in 1990s Europe, the story follows a young married couple, Gina (Qualley) and Duncan (Mescal), on what Duncan claims is their honeymoon, but after Gina suffers a mysterious accident, the story begins to toggle between past and present -- and POV between husband and wife -- to uncover a portrait of love's power and dangers.

As the two-hop borders across Europe, their former lives threaten to catch up with them while the truth grows more elusive, as per the logline obtained by Variety.

'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson is set to produce with Ro Donnelly via their TeaTime Pictures banner, which recently debuted two features at the Sundance Film Festival. (ANI)

