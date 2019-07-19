Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie has never seen any 'Star Wars' films!

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): American actor Margot Robbie recently made a revelation that she hasn't watched a single 'Star Wars' movie till date.
"I've never seen any Star Wars (films), and I kind of don't watch it now just because it infuriates people so much. They're like, 'How?! How have you never watched any Star Wars?!" People quoted the actor's recent interview with MTV News.
Having not seen any of the films from the franchise, Robbie wishes to continue the same and said: "And now, I just want to see how long can I make it (without watching them)."
The 29-year old made another revelation about not watching 'Gone With the Wind'.
Robbie, who was accompanied by her 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt shocked them with her response.
Talking about the two actors, she added, "I remember when you (DiCaprio) and I did Wolf of Wall Street that you would get mad at me for anytime I'd mention a movie I hadn't seen, he'd be like, 'How have you not seen Citizen Kane? How can you work in this industry and not see Citizen Kane?!'"
While she pretended to be cool in front of the actor but revealed that she watched the film as she reached home.
"I'm like, 'I just got here to this industry, you've had more time to watch this stuff!' Then I'd go home and watch Citizen Kane and watch all the movies he'd tell me I 'had to see.'"
Robbie, Caprio and Pitt are awaiting the release of their upcoming Tarantino film.
Caprio and Pitt will be seen as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.
Apart from DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, the film also stars late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.
The film will hit the big screens on July 26 this year. (ANI)

