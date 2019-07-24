Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie reveals she feels "personal connection" to Sharon Tate

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actor Margot Robbie took great pride in upholding the legacy of the late American actor Sharon Tate while filming the upcoming movie 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.
Robbie portrays the late legendary star, who was one of the seven individuals murdered by criminal Charles Manson's infamous Manson Family cult in 1969, in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film that also stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.
E! News caught up with the 29-year-old actor at last night's red carpet premiere of the film, where she opened up about the great lengths taken to respectfully depict Tate's life on the silver screen.
In addition to being lent pieces of jewellery that actually belonged to Tate, Margot spent time with the star's sister Debra Tate while preparing for the role.
"It made me feel closer to her in a way that I don't think I could have," Robbie shared.
"Reading things and watching things can only really get you so far, but having that personal connection meant a lot to me," she added.
Margot also said that working with a director as legendary as Tarantino was "incredible."
"Even when I was doing something as mundane as walking down the street he would set up 100-feet of the track or a crane. It was always a really extravagant, amazing shot and that never really happens on film sets. It was spectacular," she gushed.
During a recent appearance on Today, Robbie reflected on the sadness she often felt while filming.
"It was kind of, sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real-life Sharon," the Oscar-nominated actor said.
"It would kind of hit you at moments. Suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you'd be tremendously sad. And other times she just made me feel so happy. But yes, there were moments where it was very sad," she added.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the film will feature DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.
Apart from DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, the film also stars late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.
Perry, who will be last seen on the silver screen as Scott Lancer, a fictitious character in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.
The film is slated to hit the theatres in India on August 15, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:59 IST

Aparna Sen on lynching cases: 'Secular fabric of country being ruined'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Aparna Sen, one of the 49 signatories of an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting incidents of lynchings in the name of religion on Wednesday alleged that the "secular fabric of our country is being ruined."

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:44 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra is spreading awareness via fashion...

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Given the popularity of social media and the staggering number of followers celebrities have, it makes even more sense to utilise the platform to spread awareness on important social issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Abhishek, Ranbir, Arjun all set for football match on Vijay Diwas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): A special football match between Cine stars XI team including Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor versus players from the local army and navy units who will represent the Army-Navy Stars XI will be held to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans angry over couple's birthday...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to disapprove of the couple's birthday wish for nephew Prince George, who turned 6 recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:05 IST

Taylor Swift releases new song 'The Archer'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift went live on Instagram on Tuesday to announce her new song "The Archer".

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:04 IST

Shocked by Hyde's Nude Photo scandal: Kim Kardashian

Washington (USA), July 24 (ANI): Model and actress Kim Kardashian expressed shock on the allegations made against her long-time photographer Marcus Hyde for bribing models to provide him their nude images.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:56 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott aren't "rushing into marriage"

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): No strings attached! makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are focusing on the present and not rushing into marriage anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:49 IST

Rihanna shares photo of 6-year-old who looks like her!

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Barbadian singer Rihanna posted on Instagram of a six-year-old girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to her, triggering a buzz amongst her fans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:41 IST

Parineeti, Sidharth are here to tug at your heartstrings with...

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): After dropping 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan,' makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' are back with a new melancholic number - 'Ki Honda Pyaar.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:33 IST

No regrets about reality TV past: Lamar Odom

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Former American basketball player Lamar Odom who is now set to become a motivational speaker admitted that he has zero regrets about his reality TV past or marriage with Khloe Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo celebrate fifth wedding anniversary...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have jetted off to Mexico to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:04 IST

Ang Lee talks about cloning Will Smith for his upcoming 'Gemini Man'

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Oscar-winning director Ang Lee showed off the first look of his upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Gemini Man' which shows the most emotive and realistic CG humans ever created in Hollywood.

Read More
iocl