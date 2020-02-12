Margot Robbie to co-star with Christian Bale in David O. Russell's next drama

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 12 (ANI): Filmmaker David O. Russell has roped in actor Margot Robbie for his next untitled drama. which will also star Christian Bale.

The drama's plot details are kept under wraps and it will be Russell's first feature since the 2015 Jennifer Lawrence starrer 'Joy', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 61-year-old director is set to write the new film from an original idea and it will be bankrolled by New Regency.

The movie will be distributed via its deal with the 20th Century Studios, the outlet's report mentioned.

Robbie was nominated in the category of the best supporting female actor in the 92nd Oscar awards for her role in 'Bombshell'.

Her movie 'Birds of Prey' is currently running in theatres where she is reprising the role of Harley Quinn. (ANI)

