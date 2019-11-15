Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie used Twitter to prepare for 'Bombshell'

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): While actors generally use social media to announce or share updates on their films and lives, Margot Robbie made use of the micro-blogging site Twitter to prepare for her role in 'Bombshell'!
The actor who recently starred in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', got candid about how she transformed herself into a conservative news producer and aspiring broadcast journalist.
Robbie explained that she joined Twitter to prepare for her role as a Fox News journalist saying that "Twitter was extremely helpful. I would follow these young, conservative girls who are very vocal with their beliefs and their political points of view. And that was fascinating because they're my age."
"In some ways, we'd have a lot in common. And then, in other ways I was like, 'We are living on totally different planets,'" Variety quoted her as saying on iHeart's movie podcast.
Robbie will be seen in the role of Kayla, a character who takes on the task of representing all the victims of sexual harassment and misconduct at the hands of late Fox News boss Roger Ailes.
Sharing her views on the time when she first saw the script, Robbie said, "I was pretty rattled by the time I got to the end of [Charles Randolph's] script, to be honest."
"And I knew long before I finished the script that I wanted to do it and be a part of it, just because I thought it was important to tell, and be a part of, and support in any way that I can. I hadn't, for once, thought of the character first," she continued.
She will be seen with Charlize Theron who plays Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson.
Raving about Theron's "insane" physical and vocal transformation to become Kelly, she said, "The voice changed everything. It's like she almost sat lower in her body with that voice. It altered everything and...you just lose her."
Directed by Jay Roach, the upcoming film is scheduled for a release on December 20 this year.
On the work front, Robbie is currently shooting for James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad' sequel in Atlanta, where she will be seen reprising her role as Harley Quinn. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:16 IST

Taylor Swift surprises fans with new song 'Beautiful Ghosts'...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift surprised fans with new music from the upcoming musical fantasy drama 'Cats' ahead of its release date.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:30 IST

You're the only one who knows my every secret: Parineeti Chopra...

New Delhi (India), Nov 15 (ANI): While extending her best wishes for tennis player Sania Mirza who turned 33 on Friday, Bollywood's diva Parineeti Chopra made a shocking revelation about the person who knows every secret of the actor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:27 IST

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Here's the list of Complete List of Winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair where performers like Rosalia, and Bad Bunny and others dazzled on the red carpet.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:04 IST

Hillary Clinton secretly meets Meghan Markle at Windsor palace

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had a special guest at her Windsor Castle this week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:01 IST

Parineeti Chopra suffers injury while shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

New Delhi (India), Nov 15 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra has injured her neck while shooting for the upcoming film based on Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:40 IST

Katy Perry enjoys time on streets of Mumbai

New Delhi (India), Nov 15 (ANI): It seems that American singer Katy Perry is enjoying her trip to India while exploring the streets of Mumbai, ahead of her show on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:32 IST

Taylor Swift fans start online petition against Scooter Braun,...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Just hours after singer Taylor Swift blasted about Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta on social media for supposedly not allowing her access to her older music for an upcoming American Music Awards performance and a Netflix special, thousands of her fans rallied in h

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:29 IST

Justin Timberlake ropes in Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak for...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Singer Justin Timberlake who will be seen reprising his role as Branch in musical comedy 'Trolls World Tour' sequel of 2016 film 'Trolls,' has roped in singers like Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Anderson.Paak for the soundtrack.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:23 IST

Singer Aaron Carter in hospital, Mom shares photo

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): American rapper and singer Aaron Carter has been hospitalised for unknown reasons and the singer's mother, Jane Carter, reassured fans that he was being cared for.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:10 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans as Bala mints Rs 100 crore globally

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' has globally crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore and the actor is thrilled with the happy news.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:32 IST

Aishwarya Rai documents her party time with Katy Perry

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The party hosted by Karan Johar was a star-studded affair. Among other celebrities, former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also marked her presence when she documented her gala time by sharing a gorgeous picture along with Pop singer Katy Perry while enjoyi

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:00 IST

Jonathan Rhys Meyers to attend opening ceremony of IFFI50

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): 'Bend It Like Beckham' star Jonathan Rhys Meyers is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India's (IFFI) golden jubilee event.

Read More
iocl