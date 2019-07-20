Mark Hamill presented with 2019 Icon Award at Comic-Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor Mark Hamill was presented with the 2019 Icon Award at Comic-Con International on Friday in San Diego.

In his acceptance speech the actor expressed that the award was a bit "wildly excessive" for him.

"Listen, I told you how lucky I feel to be able to do all the things I loved as a kid and get paid for it, so this just seems wildly excessive, but is much appreciated," Page Six quoted Hamill as saying.

On Netflix's 'Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' panel, he said: "Listen guys, if it weren't for you, I certainly wouldn't be standing here."

The 67-year-old joked about coming to the event for women and added, "I started coming to these cons years before I met George [Lucas]. I was at the con when they said, 'Did you hear? There's going to be 5,000 people this year.' And we were like, 'Wow! How many are women?' I thank you very very much."

Hamill's award was a surprise to him. The past recipients of the award include Lucas, Marvel creator Stan Lee and Ray Bradbury.

On the work front, Hamill lent his voice for the iconic villain Chucky doll in the 'Child's Play' reboot which released on June 21 this year. (ANI)

