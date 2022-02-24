Mark Ruffalo sends love, prayers to victims of Russia-Ukraine crisis

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Golden Globe-winning actor Mark Ruffalo on Thursday sent his love and prayers to all the victims of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ruffalo wrote, "Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle."





The tensions between the two nations escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

