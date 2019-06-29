Mark Wahlberg to replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Mark Wahlberg may replace Chris Evan in Antoine Fuqua's directorial 'Infinite'.

According to Variety, Wahlberg is in talks for the role for the upcoming action thriller.

Evans signed the project in February but was unable to continue with the project due to scheduling issues.

Based on D. Eric Maikranz's novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers', the film revolves around the Cognomina, a secret society of people who can recall their past lives. Troubled by haunted memories of two past lives, a young man joins the society.

The film will be produced by John Zaozirny, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian. The production is slated to begin this fall with release scheduled for August 7, 2020.

Wahlberg was recently seen in 'Instant Family' and 'Mile 22'. He will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller 'Wonderland' and 'Good Joe Bell'. (ANI)

