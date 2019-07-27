Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg to star in 'Arthur The King'

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor Mark Wahlberg is all set to star in a true story 'Arthur The King'.
The upcoming film is based on a book titled 'Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home' by Mikael Lindnord, which narrates the story of a Swedish adventure racer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The racer managed to win over a million hearts when he, along with his team, adopted a wounded stray dog, Arthur.
Wahlberg has been roped in to essay the role of Lindnord.
The script has been penned by Michael Brandt, known for films like '3:10 to Yuma' and will be executive producing the film with Lindnord and Dorothy Canton.
On the work front, Wahlberg recently wrapped up shooting for 'Good Joe Bell'. He was also in talks to replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua's directorial 'Infinite'.
Based on D. Eric Maikranz's novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers', 'Infinite' revolves around the Cognomina, a secret society of people who can recall their past lives. Troubled by haunted memories of two past lives, a young man joins the society.
Wahlberg was also seen in 'Instant Family' and 'Mile 22'. (ANI)

