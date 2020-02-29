'Maroon 5' lead singer Adam Levine apologises to fans in Chile for bad show

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 29 (ANI): 'Maroon 5' lead singer Adam Levine owning his lackluster performance at a huge music festival in Chile has said that he acted unprofessionally and apologised to everyone in the crowd.

According to USA Today, on Thursday night, Maroon 5 performed at the Chilean Music Festival and was widely criticised for their set which was also broadcast live on TV.

After which on Friday, Adam took to his Instagram story and admitted for not giving fans the concert they expected as well as apologized for his behaviour during the live concert, which he even said on Chilean TV.

According to Levine, his negative attitude was due to frustration with how he sounded as he said: "There were some things holding me back sonically last night, and I let them get to me, and it impacted how I was behaving on stage which was unprofessional, and I apologise for that."

"I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really hard for me to mask the struggle. And for that, I did let you guys down, and I apologize," he further added. (ANI)

