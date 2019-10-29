Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, Rachel Brosnahan
Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, Rachel Brosnahan

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck join Rachel Brosnahan in 'I'm Your Woman'

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Rachel Broshnahan starrer 'I'm Your Woman' has added Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinze Kene and Bill Heck to essay key roles in the feature.
Moreover, filming for the flick has already commenced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, reported Variety.
Apart from Blake, Kene and Heck, the film has also welcomed Frankie Faison, Marceline Hugot and James McMenamin onboard for supporting roles.
Julia Hart, along with the direction, has also co-written the script with husband Jordan Horowitz, who is bankrolling the feature with Brosnahan and Amazon Studios.
Set in America in the 1970s, the plot revolves around Jean, who runs away with her child due to her husband's crimes. Later, she comes across a couple who are dealing with an unlikely partnership.
Exuding joy over the talented new members of her film, Hart said, "I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to make this movie with this genuinely wonderful cast and crew, and couldn't be more excited."
'I'm Your Woman' is set to be the fourth film by Julia Hart. She recently finished her schedule for Disney film 'Stargirl'.
The release of the forthcoming film isn't revealed yet.
Brosnahan, on the work front, is set to appear in season three of the much-loved Amazon show where she has essayed the titular role. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:27 IST

No 'Friends' reboot but cast 'working on something', reveals...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Cheer up 'Friends' fans! There is definitely something coming.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:17 IST

Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson's romance has officially 'fizzled out'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): All good things must come to an end. Such is true about Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's relationship. It seems like the two have called it quits and are no longer seeing each other.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:44 IST

'GoT' creators drop 'Star Wars' trilogy citing Netflix commitment

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): In a shocker to 'Star Wars' fans, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced they are dropping out of Disney Lucasfilm's upcoming trilogy owing to their commitments to Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:09 IST

Saand Ki Aankh' rakes in over 3 crores on Monday

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Despite a slow start, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' raked in more moolah on Monday than the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:56 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins big at 2019 Cardiff International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): 'Sacred Games' actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been bestowed with the Golden Dragon Award at this year's Cardiff International Film Festival in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:07 IST

It pains me to hear tragic demise of Sujith: Rajinikanth

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth mourned the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a bore well in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:54 IST

Kartik, Parineeti share 'Bhai Dooj' special pictures

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra are celebrating 'Bhai Dooj' by posting pictures with their siblings on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:37 IST

'Housefull 4' collection report: Multi starrer rakes in Rs 87.78 crores

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): After witnessing a good pre-Diwali response, an ensemble cast starrer 'Housefull 4' seems to continue to impress fans with its comedy as the film managed to rake in Rs 87.78 crores in four days of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:12 IST

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in 'once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which was released again with deleted scenes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:49 IST

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend unite for new Christmas song

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singers Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are uniting for a Christmas tune but with a slight twist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:46 IST

Premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' cancelled due to Southern...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film 'Terminator: Dark Fate' has been cancelled due to ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:15 IST

Here's how Miley Cyrus' absence is bothering Dolly Parton

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singer Dolly Parton expressed her sadness over not being able to rope in her favourite star Miley Cyrus for her new Netflix anthology series, 'Heartstrings.'

Read More
iocl