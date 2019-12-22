Martin Scorsese hints 'The Irishman' might be his last film

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese has just hinted that his recent outing 'The Irishman' might be his final creation.

"I'm 77 and I've got things to do... I don't know how many more I can make -- maybe this is it. The last one," the filmmaker told The Guardian.

Scorsese who is widely regarded as a great contributor to the Hollywood film industry took a dig at the fascination among the crowds for super-hero films.

"We are in a situation now where the theatres are only showing the latest superhero films. You have 12 screens -- and 11 are a superhero film. You enjoy superhero films, fine, but you need 11 screens?" he asked.

Scorsese has directed more than twenty-five narratives till dates, among which 'Taxi Driver, 'Raging Bull', and 'Goodfellas' are cited as some of the greatest of his works. (ANI)

