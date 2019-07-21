Film Poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Film Poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Marvel announces first Asian superhero film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): For all the Asian Marvel fans, there is now a reason to cheer. During the Comic-con panel on Saturday, Marvel studios announced their upcoming feature 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' which will witness the first superhero of Asian descent.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the new venture on Saturday and added that the film has been scheduled for a release on February 12, 2021, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The movie will have Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu essaying the titular character Shang-Chi, while Tony Leung will play the Mandarin. Also joining the cast list is American actor Awkwafina.
Destin Daniel Cretton has taken the film's direction is his hands which centers on the classic comics character and kung fu master. Screenwriter Dave Callaham is writing the script.
Talking about the film at the panel, Cretton said, "I grew up with friends who were Japanese, Chinese, Caucasian, Filipino, Portuguese, Korean, that's the norm in Hawaii. And it's so exciting to see Kevin and his amazing team begin to create an MCU that begins to reflect all the beautiful colors I see in this room."
The creation of the Asian superhero is credited to Jim Starlin and Steve Englehart for Marvel Comics in 1973, where the duo introduced him as a Chinese-born kung fu master rebelling against his father, the infamous villain Fu Manchu, and turns to heroism. (ANI)

